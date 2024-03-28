Watford-Leeds venerdì 29 marzo 2024 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Ladbrokes Football Offer: Get £20 in Free Bets when you bet £5 on Good Friday - We then have two more live games to enjoy with Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town (17:30) and Watford vs Leeds United. This means all of the top three in the Championship are in action today, and with ...mirror.co.uk

WONDERS OF THE PYRAMID: Who gets promoted to the Premier League, which teams make the play-offs and who's going down The big questions answered ahead of a Championship Easter ... - The Championship is back for another jam-packed Easter schedule that can make or break a teams promotion push while other scrap for points to avoid dreaded relegation.dailymail.co.uk

Three giants and a gatecrashing underdog – the best Championship title race yet can rival Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City - The Championship is approaching the home straight in what is most competitive title race the second tier has seen in years. There are just eight matches remaining with four teams vying for the two ...talksport