Thunderbolts | Florence Pugh svela il set e il costume anche se non potrebbe VIDEO

Thunderbolts, Florence Pugh svela il set e il costume anche se non potrebbe (VIDEO) (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) L’attrice di Dune 2 Florence Pugh è finalmente sul set del suo nuovo film Marvel: Thunderbolts. Pugh ha condiviso sui suoi canali social un tour dietro le quinte del set di Atlanta dove attualmente sta girando svelando incredibili dettagli sul film. “Ciao ragazzi, come state? So che sono stata assente per un po’, ma è parzialmente perché sono stata portata via ad Atlanta per girare un film del quale non dovrei parlare,” ha detto Pugh nel VIDEO. “Ma posso mostrarvi cose, furtivamente, purché non lo diciate a nessuno… Posso mostrarvi un’anteprima del set.”   Visualizza questo post su Instagram   Un post condiviso da Florence Pugh (@FlorencePugh) Nel Marvel Cinematic ...
