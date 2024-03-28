Thunderbolts | Florence Pugh svela il set e il costume anche se non potrebbe VIDEO

L'attrice Florence Pugh ha portato i fan nel dietro le quinte del film Thunderbolts condividendo un video girato sul set del progetto della Marvel. Florence Pugh ha condiviso un video dal set del ... (movieplayer)
L'attrice ha svelato che le riprese del nuovo film corale dei Marvel Studios sono già iniziate Intercettata sul red carpet della premiere americana di Dune - Parte Due, di cui potete già leggere la ... (movieplayer)
Florence Pugh Shares Tour of ‘Thunderbolts’ Set and Previews Yelena’s Combat Suit - Eagle-eyed fans are also curious why the 'Thunderbolts' title appears with an asterisk on the back of Pugh's chair.hollywoodreporter
Florence Pugh Shares First Look at Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' - Fresh off of Dune: Part 2's press and release, Florence Pugh is already back at it, filming Marvel's upcoming Thunderbolts in Atlanta. Taking to Instagram to share the latest news on the MCU project, ...yahoo
Florence Pugh Gives ‘Sneaky’ Virtual Tour Of Thunderbolts Film Set In Atlanta - Florence Pugh who will star in the upcoming superhero Marvel film Thunderbolts offered her fans a sneak peek of the film's sets, the director Jake Schreier, her superhero costume and the giant ...news18