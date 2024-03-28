Thunderbolts | Florence Pugh svela il set e il costume anche se non potrebbe VIDEO

(Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) L’attrice di Dune 2è finalmente sul set del suo nuovo film Marvel:ha condiviso sui suoi canali social un tour dietro le quinte del set di Atlanta dove attualmente sta girandondo incredibili dettagli sul film. “Ciao ragazzi, come state? So che sono stata assente per un po’, ma è parzialmente perché sono stata portata via ad Atlanta per girare un film del quale non dovrei parlare,” ha dettonel. “Ma posso mostrarvi cose, furtivamente, purché non lo diciate a nessuno… Posso mostrarvi un’anteprima del set.” Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da(@) Nel Marvel Cinematic ...

Florence Pugh Shares Tour of ‘Thunderbolts’ Set and Previews Yelena’s Combat Suit - Eagle-eyed fans are also curious why the 'Thunderbolts' title appears with an asterisk on the back of Pugh's chair.hollywoodreporter

Florence Pugh Shares First Look at Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' - Fresh off of Dune: Part 2's press and release, Florence Pugh is already back at it, filming Marvel's upcoming Thunderbolts in Atlanta. Taking to Instagram to share the latest news on the MCU project, ...yahoo

Florence Pugh Gives ‘Sneaky’ Virtual Tour Of Thunderbolts Film Set In Atlanta - Florence Pugh who will star in the upcoming superhero Marvel film Thunderbolts offered her fans a sneak peek of the film's sets, the director Jake Schreier, her superhero costume and the giant ...news18