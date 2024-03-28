The Public Radar raccontano ‘Neon Rain’ | «Un viaggio nel synth pop»

The Public Radar raccontano ‘Neon Rain’: «Un viaggio nel synth pop» (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Si intitola Neon Rain il nuovo album della formazione romana The Public Radar (Pop Up Records). La band nata nel 2012 composta da Max Alto (voce e chitarra) e Francesco Conte (chitarra e synth), torna oggi a quasi 10 anni dal precedente A new sunrise con un lavoro che conferma lo stile e la visione che ha sviluppato negli anni. Per questo disco si sono avvalsi della collaborazione del produttore inglese Steve Lyon, già dietro al mixer per gruppi iconici come Depeche Mode e Cure. Il tocco di Lyon, che ha co-prodotto assieme alla band tutto il disco, è evidente proprio per le sonorità che attraversano le tracce. «Neon Rain – dicono i The Public Radar – è un viaggio verso le sonorità e i mondi degli anni ’80 e del synth pop. Ci ha fatto innamorare da ragazzini e ci ...
