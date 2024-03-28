The Public Radar raccontano ‘Neon Rain’ | «Un viaggio nel synth pop»

(Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Si intitola Neon Rain il nuovo album della formazione romana The(Pop Up Records). La band nata nel 2012 composta da Max Alto (voce e chitarra) e Francesco Conte (chitarra e), torna oggi a quasi 10 anni dal precedente A new sunrise con un lavoro che conferma lo stile e la visione che ha sviluppato negli anni. Per questo disco si sono avvalsi della collaborazione del produttore inglese Steve Lyon, già dietro al mixer per gruppi iconici come Depeche Mode e Cure. Il tocco di Lyon, che ha co-prodotto assieme alla band tutto il disco, è evidente proprio per le sonorità che attraversano le tracce. «Neon Rain – dicono i The– è unverso le sonorità e i mondi degli anni ’80 e delpop. Ci ha fatto innamorare da ragazzini e ci ...

I fan di Star Wars : Knights of the Old Republic che stanno aspettando con trepidazione il remake del videogioco dovrebbero mettersi il cuore in pace. Un nuovo aggiornamento di Embracer Group ha ... (game-experience)

Embracer Group ha rivelato che Star Wars : Knights of the old Republic Remake è ancora in fase di sviluppo , ma con ogni probabilità non uscirà entro i prossimi 12 messi. Su segnalazione di PSU ... (game-experience)

Sale of whole ministry Poste stake cd raise 4.4bn -Giorgetti - The sale of the entire stake in Poste Italiane currently held by the economy ministry would raise around 4. (ANSA) ...ansa

Sale of whole ministry Poste stake to raise 4.4bn -Giorgetti (4) - The sale of the entire stake in Poste Italiane currently held by the economy ministry would raise around 4. (ANSA) ...ansa

La regola del 3 nel Public speaking - Parlare in pubblico può generare ansia e stress. Una tecnica utile per gestire al meglio le proprie presentazioni è la "regola del 3": preparare l'introduzione, il corpo e la conclusione del discorso ...sanihelp