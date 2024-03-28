The Fantastic 4 | ecco perché il film è ambientato negli anni ' 60 secondo una nuova teoria

Lancet-Grant to guest edit The Bookseller’s LGBTQ+ issue - Author and publisher Jodie Lancet-Grant will guest edit The Bookseller’s LGBTQ+ issue. The date of the special issue has now moved to 24th May.thebookseller

Director chooses west country locations for two films - In a screening of the movie Confines in Los Angeles he said it was "Fantastic to see a film made in Box playing in the heart of Hollywood". The two movies, Confines and Censure are being screened at ...bbc.co.uk

Astronomer Howard Parkin to deliver talk on Isle of Man's 'darker skies' - Our thanks go to everyone who has supported the talks, and the Fantastic team at Erin Arts Centre who have looked after us so well. ‘We have started putting next season’s list of speakers together and ...iomtoday.co.im