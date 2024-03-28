The Baxters | la recensione | una serie tv per i nostalgici di Settimo cielo

The Baxters

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

Fonte : cinemaserietv
The Baxters, la recensione: una serie tv per i nostalgici di Settimo cielo (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) La serie: The Baxters, 2024. Creata da: Karen Kingsbury. Cast: Roma Downey, Ted McGinley, Ali Cobrin, Masey McClain, Josh Plasse. Genere: Drammatico. Durata: 25 minuti circa/10 episodi. Dove l’abbiamo visto: su Prime Video. Trama: Basata sulla saga letteraria Redemption con protagonista la famiglia cristiana dei Baxters, la prima stagione della serie è incentrata sulla figlia di Elizabeth e John, Kari, che scopre  di essere stata tradita dal marito Tim. La giovane donna dovrà così cercare conforto nella fede e nella sua famiglia. <!



> Su Prime Video è arrivata una serie tv che promette di attirare l’attenzione (e forse qualche sorrisetto divertito) degli spettatori per le tematiche che porta sullo schermo, tematiche alle quali il pubblico italiano non è di certo abituato. The ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv
  • The Baxters

    A marzo su Prime Video arriverà la famiglia Baxter in una serie un po’ particolare nel suo genere. The Baxters, questo il titolo, si ispira ai romanzi della scrittrice cristiana Karen Kingsbury e, ... (optimagazine)

  • The Baxters

    Prime Video, tra le novità di marzo ci sono Antonia con Chiara Martegiani e Valerio Mastandrea, l’episodio finale di LOL Talent Show: Chi fa ridere è dentro, The BaxtersRicky Stanicky con Zac ... (spettacolo.eu)

THE ARK AND THE DARKNESS Lands in Box Office’s Top 3 - UNEARTHING THE MYSTERIES OF NOAH’S FLOOD earned third place at the box office last week. “THE ARK AND THE DARKNESS was released nationwide for two days only, March 20 and 21, but it did so well that ...movieguide

Flipping the Script: William Stanford Davis on landing his breakthrough role on 'Abbott Elementary' - "Abbott Elementary" fan favorite William Stanford Davis, who plays the school's custodian Mr. Johnson, speaks about landing his breakthrough acting role in his 70s, saying, 'It's like I'm living in a ...nbcnews

‘The Baxters’ Season 2 Update: Here's the renewal status for Prime Video's family drama series - LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Prime Video's family drama series ‘The Baxters' dropped Season 1 along with a second season, much to viewers' surprise! Adapted from Karen Kingsbury's internationally ...meaww

Video di Tendenza
Video The Baxters
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.