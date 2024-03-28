Take-Two Interactive ha acquistato da Embracer lo studio Gearbox Entertainment per 460 milioni di dollari

Take Two

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a game-experience©

Fonte : game-experience
Take-Two Interactive ha acquistato da Embracer lo studio Gearbox Entertainment per 460 milioni di dollari (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Embracer Group torna a far parlare di sé, in questo caso annunciando la vendita del team di sviluppo Gearbox Entertainment: ad aggiudicarsi il prestigioso studio, per la cifra di 460 milioni di dollari, è stata Take-Two Interactive. La notizia non giunge esattamente come una sorpresa: già il mese scorso un report di Kotaku aveva rivelato l’imminente vendita di Gearbox da parte della multinazionale. Veniamo ora a sapere che essa è stata finalizzata e che lo studio di Randy Pitchford passerà a Take-Two, che ne otterrà anche le principali proprietà intellettuali (Borderlands, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Homeworld, Risk Of Rain, Brothers In Arms e Duke Nukem) e gran parte delle sedi (Gearbox ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience
  • Take Two

    Le azioni di Take-Two Interactive hanno subito un netto calo dopo il rumor emerso in rete nei giorni scorsi e che vuole Rockstar Games essere pronta a rinviare GTA 6 a fine 2025, senza escludere ... (game-experience)

China’s Xiaomi joins the crowded EV race with ‘dream car’ to Take on Tesla - Xiaomi is scheduled to formally launch its much-anticipated electric car — the new Speed Ultra 7 (SU7) sedan — on Thursday night in Beijing.edition.cnn

Clemson vs. Arizona: Predictions, picks, odds for 2024 March Madness game - No. 6 Clemson faces No. 2 Arizona in the Sweet 16 of the men's March Madness tournament. Here's what to know about the matchup.sports.yahoo

Suryakumar Yadav might Take few more days to get match fit: BCCI source - Suryakumar Yadav sidelined from IPL due to sports hernia. The Mumbai Indians, in which Surya plays, have lost their first two games in the league and he has not appeared in any of their games.msn

Video di Tendenza
Video Take Two
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.