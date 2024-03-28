Section 31 | la prima foto di Michelle Yeoh nel film di Star Trek

Section prima

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Section 31: la prima foto di Michelle Yeoh nel film di Star Trek (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) È stata rivelata la prima immagine di Michelle Yeoh nel prossimo film di Star Trek. Nell'ambito di una cover story di Variety incentrata su Star Trek, è stata diffusa la prima immagine di Star Trek: Section 31, che mostra il premio Oscar Michelle Yeoh nel ruolo dell'imperatrice Philippa Georgiou. Nell'immagine si vede la Yeoh che sussurra e sembra minacciare un nuovo personaggio misterioso che sfoggia un look da moicano metallico. La Yeoh riprende il ruolo dell'Imperatrice per il nuovo film dopo essere apparsa in Star Trek: Discovery. Section 31 sarà il ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

Section 31: la prima foto di Michelle Yeoh nel film di Star Trek - È stata rivelata la prima immagine di Michelle Yeoh nel prossimo film di Star Trek. Nell'ambito di una cover story di Variety incentrata su Star Trek, è stata diffusa la prima immagine di Star Trek: ...movieplayer

Shoppers race to stock up on Prime for the Easter weekend as it’s reduced to 31p a bottle - She also shared a picture of a basket in the store that was packed high with Prime - the Strawberry and Watermelon flavour in the pink bottle, and the Blue Raspberry in the blue bottle. And the ...thesun.co.uk

Rishi Sunak: I inherited ‘worst hospital pass’ for a new PM in decades - Rishi Sunak has suggested he inherited the “worst hospital pass” of any new prime minister in decades when he took over from predecessor Liz Truss. However, Sunak said he was “entirely confident that ...politics.co.uk

Video di Tendenza
Video Section prima
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.