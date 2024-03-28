Scream 7 | Melissa Barrera sul licenziamento | “Jenna Ortega mi è stata vicina”

Scream 7, Melissa Barrera sul licenziamento: “Jenna Ortega mi è stata vicina” (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) A mesi di distanza dallo scioccante annuncio di licenziamento dalla produzione di Scream VII, Melissa Barrera torna a parlare e, pur senza sbottonarsi eccessivamente riguardo i famigerati avvenimenti, si dice dispiaciuta per l’accaduto, ribadendo come l’esperienza con i Radio Silence, in Scream V e VI sia stata molto gratificante, e molto preziosa l’amicizia stretta con Jenna Ortega; anche l’attrice di Mercoledì, peraltro, abbandonò il progetto, ufficialmente per problemi di schedule con la nota serie Netflix; molti, però, all’epoca, pensarono a un atto di solidarietà nei confronti dell’amica collega, licenziata a causa di alcuni post di supporto alla Palestina, considerati “antisemiti” dalla Spyglass, casa di produzione del ...
