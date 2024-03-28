Scream 7 | Melissa Barrera rompe per la prima volta il silenzio dopo il licenziamento

Scream Melissa

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Scream 7: Melissa Barrera rompe per la prima volta il silenzio dopo il licenziamento (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) L'attrice ha parlato del suo controverso licenziamento dovuto a motivi politici L'ex-star di Scream 7 Melissa Barrera ha parlato per la prima volta del suo controverso licenziamento dal franchise. Spyglass, infatti, ha licenziato l'attrice dopo che aveva fatto alcuni commenti pubblici sul conflitto tra Israele e Hamas. dopo un silenzio durato mesi, Barrera ha concesso una lunga intervista all'Hollywood Reporter dove ha raccontato gli sviluppi degli ultimi mesi. La star ha ammesso che la situazione di Scream non l'ha resa felice, ma ha insistito sul fatto che le celebrità abbiano il dovere di parlare di questioni che riguardano il nostro mondo. "Niente di tutto questo mi rende felice", ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
  • Scream Melissa

    A mesi di distanza dallo scioccante annuncio di licenziamento dalla produzione di Scream VII, Melissa Barrera torna a parlare e, pur senza sbottonarsi eccessivamente riguardo i famigerati ... (cinemaserietv)

  • Scream Melissa

    L'interprete di Billy Loomis nella serie horror ha fatto chiarezza sulla partecipazione della collega al franchise. La saga di Scream ha dovuto dire addio alle due protagoniste principali dell'horror ... (movieplayer)

  • Scream Melissa

    L'attrice aveva sostenuto la collega dopo il licenziamento in tronco dal cast del franchise horror. Dopo il licenziamento dal cast di Scream, in seguito alla sua presa di posizione nei confronti del ... (movieplayer)

Scream director breaks silence on ‘strong’ Melissa Barrera after firing - Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence revived the Scream franchise with the 2022 installment. Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega led the fifth and sixth films before the former was ...msn

Melissa Barrera Was Told ‘In the Heights’ Would Change Her Life — It Was ‘Soul-Crushing’ When It Did Not - “In the Heights” left Melissa Barrera heartbroken — but probably not for the reasons you’d assume. Barrera starred in the 2021 musical adaptation opposite Anthony Ramos. In a new interview with The ...yahoo

Melissa Barrera Breaks Silence After Controversial Firing From Scream 7 - Scream 7 star Melissa Barrera addressed her controversial firing from the franchise. Spyglass fired the actress after she made some public comments on the Israel-Hamas conflict. However, Barrera sat ...comicbook

Video di Tendenza
Video Scream Melissa
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.