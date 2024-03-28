Sana Shahmuradova Tanska debutta alla Biennale di Sydney con le opere di lotta anti Putin (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Sana Shahmuradova Tanska è un’artista ucraina che ha messo su tela tutta l’alienazione e il disagio provocato dall’invasione russa del suo paese. Se Jorit, alias Ciro Cerullo è ormai il writer più presente nei talk show italiani, per le sue posizioni politiche sulla guerra, Sana ha conquistato il suo cono di luce alla Biennale di Sydney, in questi giorni. I suoi quadri, appesi all’Artspace di Woolloomooloo raffigurano bizzarrie inquietanti, che i critici del Guardian definiscono «al confine tra dionisiaco e distopico». Si tratta in effetti di figure femminili nude immerse in paesaggi infuocati; ma anche di cozze lunari che nuotano accanto a creature proteiformi, simili a pesci e di soli antropomorfi che piangono sui campi di grano ...Leggi tutta la notizia su linkiesta
Amid air raids and electricity shortages, a Ukrainian artist paints the Russian invasion - For Sana Shahmuradova Tanska, art-making became a compulsive way to process the anxiety of living in a war zone ...theguardian
The 24th Biennale of Sydney Arrives: 3 artists not to miss - It’s been a big week for the arts in Sydney with the 24th Biennale of Sydney, titled Ten Thousand Suns, opening at various venues across the city. Until the 10 June art from around the world will make ...theaureview
Video Sana ShahmuradovaVideo Sana Shahmuradova