Report SSC Napoli | ultim’ora su Kvara | il comunicato sull’infortunio è ufficiale

Report SSC

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a spazionapoli©

Fonte : spazionapoli
Report SSC Napoli, ultim’ora su Kvara: il comunicato sull’infortunio è ufficiale (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Arrivano novità dal Konami Training Center di Castel Volturno, dove quest’oggi ha fatto ritorno anche Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: come sta il numero 77 azzurro. Il Napoli, al rientro dalla sosta per le Nazionali che si è archiviata in queste ore, si ritrova nuovamente al Konami Training Center di Castel Volturno per preparare l’attesissima sfida contro l’Atalanta. Uno scontro diretto che sa di vera e propria ultima chiamata per la Champions League, in quanto il quinto posto – che potrebbe valere l’accesso alla massima competizione europea per club, qualora fosse confermato il primato dell’Italia nel ranking annuale della UEFA – non è poi vicinissimo. Cresce l’ansia attorno alle condizioni di Khvicha Kvaratshkelia, autore insieme ai suoi compagni di Nazionale dell’impresa firmata Georgia, che sarà tra le compagini impegnate a Euro2024. Il ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su spazionapoli
  • Report SSC

    La SSC Napoli ha pubblicato il Report dell'allenamento odierno con l'aggiornamento riguardo le condizioni di Politano L'articolo Report SSC Napoli: aggiornamento condizioni Politano proviene da ... (forzazzurri)

  • Report SSC

    Dal Report della SSC Napoli si legge di un piccolo infortunio per Osimhen, dopo il match col Barcellona L'articolo Report SSC Napoli in vista dell’Inter: piccolo infortunio per Osimhen proviene da ... (forzazzurri)

  • Report SSC

    La SSC Napoli ha pubblicato il consueto report dell'allenamento odierno in vista della sfida contro il Torino al Maradona L'articolo SSC Napoli, il report in vista del Torino: aggiornamento ... (forzazzurri)

Maharashtra: After Student Refuses to Show His Answer Sheet During Exam, 3 Classmates Stab Him - A case has been filed against the three accused under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means) of the Indian Penal Code at the Shanti Nagar Police Station in the Bhiwandi ...timesnownews

Maharashtra: Student Attacked By Classmates For Not Showing Answer Sheet During Exam In Thane - A student was allegedly stabbed by three of his classmates after he refused to show his answer sheet to them during a Class 10 examination. The incident occurred on Tuesday, in Bhiwandi town of ...msn

Zura Bio Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results, Business Highlights, and Appoints Robert Lisicki as Chief Executive Officer - Zura Bio Limited (Nasdaq: ZURA) ("Zura Bio") a clinical-stage immunology company developing novel dual-pathway antibodies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today Reported full year 2023 ...finance.yahoo

Video di Tendenza
Video Report SSC
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.