Rally | Wrc Neuville davanti a tutti nella prima speciale in Kenya

Govt to Extend End Date for WRC Safari Rally to 5 Days - The government is on the verge of extending the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally from a three-day sporting event to five days. President William Ruto while speaking in Nairobi during the ...kenyans.co.ke

Weatherman Issues Warning to Kenyans Going to Naivasha - The Kenya Meteorological Department (Weatherman) has issued a warning to Kenyans traveling to Naivasha in Nakuru County to attend the World Rally Championships (WRC). In a statement, the weatherman ...msn

Safari Rally to be Extended to Five Days - The government is planning to extend the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally from a three-day sporting event to five days. President William Ruto directed the Ministry of Sports to work with ...supersport