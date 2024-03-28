Rally | Wrc Neuville davanti a tutti nella prima speciale in Kenya

Rally Wrc

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilgiornaleditalia©

Fonte : ilgiornaleditalia
Rally: Wrc. Neuville davanti a tutti nella prima speciale in Kenya (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Il belga precede Tanak e Rovanpera NAIROBI (Kenya) - Alle spalle ieri di Kalle Rovanpera nello showdown per un niente, Thierry Neuville balza al comando del Rally di Kenya, terzo appuntamento stagionale del Mondiale Wrc. Il belga della Hyundai i20 N, leader della classifica iridata, fa segnare il mi
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiornaleditalia
  • Rally Wrc

    Il 2024 su Sky Sport e NOW significa ancora grande Rally: Sky ha infatti rinnovato i diritti del campionato FIA World Rally Championship (WRC): questo week-end spazio al Rally del Kenya, terza prova ... (sportintv.eu)

  • Rally Wrc

    Alle sue spalle il leader della classifica iridata Neuville e Lappi NAIROBI (Kenya) - Kalle Rovanpera mette tutti in fila nello shakedown che ha aperto il Rally del Kenya, terzo appuntamento ... (ilgiornaleditalia)

  • Rally Wrc

    Il 2024 su Sky Sport e NOW significa ancora grande Rally: Sky ha infatti rinnovato i diritti del campionato FIA World Rally Championship (WRC): questo week-end spazio al Rally di Svezia, seconda ... (sportintv.eu)

Govt to Extend End Date for WRC Safari Rally to 5 Days - The government is on the verge of extending the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally from a three-day sporting event to five days. President William Ruto while speaking in Nairobi during the ...kenyans.co.ke

Weatherman Issues Warning to Kenyans Going to Naivasha - The Kenya Meteorological Department (Weatherman) has issued a warning to Kenyans traveling to Naivasha in Nakuru County to attend the World Rally Championships (WRC). In a statement, the weatherman ...msn

Safari Rally to be Extended to Five Days - The government is planning to extend the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally from a three-day sporting event to five days. President William Ruto directed the Ministry of Sports to work with ...supersport

Video di Tendenza
Video Rally Wrc
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.