Pta Group e WindTre Business | data analytics per il monitoraggio dei flussi di mobilità nei grandi centri commerciali

Pta Group

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Fonte : liberoquotidiano
Pta Group e WindTre Business: data analytics per il monitoraggio dei flussi di mobilità nei grandi centri commerciali (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024)  PTA Group e WindTre Business hanno avviato un progetto di monitoraggio dei flussi di mobilità in oltre 65 centri commerciali sul territorio italiano, attraverso le tecnologie di data analytics.   PTA Group, azienda con esperienza trentennale nel mercato internazionale del retail e concessionaria leader nel mercato digital-out-of-home nei centri commerciali, insieme a WindTre Business per lo sviluppo strategie di marketing mirate grazie ad un approccio “data driven”. I Big data analytics, infatti, rappresentano uno strumento fondamentale nell'orientare le decisioni di ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
  • Pta Group

    Milano, 28 Marzo 2024 – PTA GROUP e WINDTRE BUSINESS hanno avviato un progetto di monitoraggio dei flussi di mobilità in oltre 65 centri commerciali sul territorio italiano, attraverso le tecnologie ... (pantareinews)

Buoni spesa in cambio di cellulari datati: l’iniziativa green al centro Le Befane - Dal 21 marzo 2024 Le Befane Shopping Centre di Rimini offrirà a tutti i clienti e visitatori un nuovo servizio ‘green’ pensato per promuovere la sostenibilità ambientale – TechBack – e dedicato al ...altarimini

Palatine school’s PTA treasurer charged with theft - The treasurer of a Palatine Elementary District 15 school’s parent-teacher association has been charged with theft of more than $12,000. Melissa Tronina, 41, of Rolling Meadows, was arrested ...dailyherald

Alleged N15m fraud rocks Amuzu Technical College in Ebonyi - Parents of students of Federal Science Technical College, FSTC, Amuzu in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, under the umbrella of Concerned Parents, have raised alarm over alleged ...msn

Video di Tendenza
Video Pta Group
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.