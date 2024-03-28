Nintendo of America riorganizza la divisione testing | effettuati 120 licenziamenti

Nintendo America

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a game-experience©

Fonte : game-experience
Nintendo of America riorganizza la divisione testing, effettuati 120 licenziamenti (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Nintendo of America riorganizza la divisione testing: al momento, sarebbero già stati licenziati 120 collaboratori. Secondo quanto riportato da Ethan Granch, reporter di Kotaku, alcuni appaltatori sono stati licenziati, mentre altri sono passati a un contratto full-time. La scelta di effettuare una serie di licenziamenti e posti di lavoro a tempo pieno non è particolarmente chiara: Nintendo ha affermato che l’obiettivo è quello di creare maggiori posizioni lavorative a tempo pieno all’interno dell’azienda. My understanding is roughly 120 contractor positions have been eliminated at Nintendo of America, though the company is messaging this internally as a move to “better integrate” testing across offices rather than as ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience
  • Nintendo America

    NIS America ha annunciato che RPG MAKER WITH verrà rilasciato nel corso dell’autunno 2024 su Nintendo Switch e nel 2025 su PS4 e PS5. La società ha aggiunto che questo strumento farà la felicità di ... (game-experience)

Nintendo Switch players can grab Lego games at up to 92% off – and some are rated 80 - Lego Marvel Super Heroes lets you play as the minifigure versions of Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, and many more Marvel characters ... You can grab these deals directly on your Nintendo ...thesun.ie

Nintendo of America to lay off contractors ahead of Switch 2's release, according to report - In case you were wondering, yes, the games industry is still undergoing a period of mass layoffs. According to a new report, the latest round seems to be from Nintendo of America ahead of the release ...techradar

Nintendo of America “Reorginsing” Their Testing Department - Just as things started to settle, news surfaced that Nintendo would be the latest company in the industry to make layoffs. As confirmed by a Nintendo Spokesperson via email to Kotaku, Nintendo of ...nag.co.za

Video di Tendenza
Video Nintendo America
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.