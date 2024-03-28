Mo: Petraeus, 'Idf dovrebbe entrare a Rafah e distruggere Hamas' - Washington, 28 mar. (Adnkronos) - L'ex capo della Cia David Petraeus ha dichiarato in un'intervista a Sky News che Israele dovrebbe entrare a Rafah per distruggere Hamas. Secondo il generale statunite ...lanuovasardegna

The West’s shameful betrayal of Israel gives Hamas the chance to kill again - Father, I killed 10 Jews! I killed 10 Jews with my bare hands. Check your WhatsApp. Father, be proud of me!” Have we forgotten Have we really forgotten so quickly the monstrous events of October 7 ...msn

The bloody reality of fighting an embedded enemy - You can tell a lot about a military force, and the conditions under which it operates, by watching how it prefers to fight. Americans, for example, prefer stand-off strikes with laser-guided bombs and ...theaustralian.au