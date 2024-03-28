Mo | Petraeus | ‘Idf dovrebbe entrare a Rafah e distruggere Hamas’

Petraeus 'Idf

Mo: Petraeus, 'Idf dovrebbe entrare a Rafah e distruggere Hamas' (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Washington, 28 mar. (Adnkronos) – L'ex capo della Cia David Petraeus ha dichiarato in un'intervista a Sky News che Israele dovrebbe entrare a Rafah per distruggere Hamas. Secondo il generale statunitense, Israele deve istituire "comunità recintate" a Gaza per i residenti palestinesi e "non commettere gli errori che abbiamo commesso in Iraq". Analogamente alla posizione della Casa Bianca, Petraeus ha aggiunto che il governo Netanyahu dovrebbe prepararsi per ?il giorno dopo? la guerra.
