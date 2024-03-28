Mike Rallis (Riddick Moss), tornerà a lottare per la prima volta dopo il licenziamento dalla WWE (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024)MikeRallis, noto al grande pubblico come RiddickMoss, è stato travolto dall’ondata di licenziamenti avvenuta in WWE lo scorso settembre. Da allora, si è sposato con la sua compagna ed ex superstar WWE Tenille Dashwood e ha viaggiato parecchio, ma di un ritorno sul ring non se n’è saputo nulla fino ad oggi.
I’M BACK
dopo quasi 7 mesi dal suo licenziamento, Rallis farà la sua prima apparizione sul ring al Bret Hart Presents Australian Stampede il prossimo 13 aprile. L’evento si terrà sotto la “bandiera” della convention Starrcast Downunder. Rallis affronterà Chris Masters per lo Stu Hart Heritage Championship. L’annuncio è stato dato da Mike stesso, che ha annunciato il suo ritorno tramite un post su ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
