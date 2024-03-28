Mike Rallis Riddick Moss | tornerà a lottare per la prima volta dopo il licenziamento dalla WWE

Mike Rallis (Formerly Riddick Moss) Set to Compete in Upcoming Australian Wrestling Event - The professional wrestling scene is set to welcome back Riddick Moss, or as he is now known, Mike Rallis. Starrcast, in collaboration with Oceania Pro Wrestling, is taking the wrestling fan experience ...msn

Mike Rallis (Riddick Moss) Confirms His First Post-WWE Match - Riddick Moss is returning to the ring. Next month, Starrcast will head to the land down under as they host a four-day convention in partnership with Oceania Pro Wrestling. In addition to a stacked ...yahoo

Mike Rallis (Riddick Moss) Announced For First Post-WWE Match - Mike Rallis is returning to the ring. Rallis, formerly known as Riddick Moss in WWE, took to Twitter/X to share the news, as he will be facing Chris Masters at the Australian Stampede event at ...fightful