Jake Something vince il referendum (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Nella puntata di settimana scorsa si è visto il referendum per la cintura X-Division. referendum che non sarebbe altro che un incontro valido per diventare il #1 Contender per il titolo X-Division di Mustafa Ali. I partecipanti sono stati Chris Bey, Kevin Knight, Jason Hotch, Leon Slater, Alan Angels e Jake Something. A vincere è stato proprio quest’ultimo e devo dire anche meritatamente. Da mesi scrivo del buon lavoro che stanno facendo su questo wrestler ed è giusto provi anche un’opportunità titolata. vincere contro Mustafa Ali però pare decisamente troppo e Jake Somehting è un lottatore molto diverso rispetto quelli che negli ultimi anni hanno avuto la cintura X-Division. Ciononostante sono molto interessato al loro match. Successivamente Deaner con un ...
