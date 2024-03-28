Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd is thrilled to announce that Isoprotrace® | has received marketing authorization in the Netherlands RVG 130527

(Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) - PETACH TIKVA, Israel, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/Ltd. isto, our PSMA -11 kit, hasin the(RVG). This landmark approval marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to improve healthcare and patient outcomes across the globe.is a radiopharmaceutical focused company with proven expertise in developing, manufacturing, and commercializing pioneering diagnostic and therapeutic products, serving the nuclear medicine market. We appreciate Billev Pharma support as our...

