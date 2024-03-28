Godzilla e Kong - Il nuovo impero contiene una scena dopo i titoli di coda? SPOILER

(Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) L'ultimo blockbuster della Warner ha unadi? Uscito oggi nelle sale italiane e in buona parte del mondo,- Ilha incassato il plauso della critica grazie al suo alto livello di spettacolarità, ma come i film del franchise che l'hanno preceduto ha anch'esso unadi? Scopriamolo. L'epico film sui kaiju vedeunire le forze per eliminare una nuova minaccia per il mondo. Alla regia troviamo nuovamente Adam Wingard, il cast vede il ritorno di Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry e Kaylee Hottle. L'attore britannico Dan Stevens, che ha lavorato con Wingard nel thriller …

Theatrical releases this weekend: ‘The Goat Life’ to ‘Godzilla X King Kong’, here's what to watch - From the survival drama ‘The Goat Life’ to the action-packed thriller ‘Godzilla X King Kong’, visit your nearest cinema to experience these stellar releases this weekend.moneycontrol

Godzilla e Kong: il nuovo impero, la nostra recensione - Godzilla e Kong: il nuovo impero, la recensione del nuovo film del Monsterverse con protagonisti Kong e Godzilla.drcommodore

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire - Versus no more: The two iconic kaiju team up in Adam Wingard’s sequel.austinchronicle