Godzilla Kong

Godzilla e Kong - Il nuovo impero contiene una scena dopo i titoli di coda? [SPOILER] (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) L'ultimo blockbuster della Warner ha una scena dopo i titoli di coda? Uscito oggi nelle sale italiane e in buona parte del mondo, Godzilla e Kong - Il nuovo impero ha incassato il plauso della critica grazie al suo alto livello di spettacolarità, ma come i film del franchise che l'hanno preceduto ha anch'esso una scena dopo i titoli di coda? Scopriamolo. L'epico film sui kaiju vede Godzilla e Kong unire le forze per eliminare una nuova minaccia per il mondo. Alla regia troviamo nuovamente Adam Wingard, il cast vede il ritorno di Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry e Kaylee Hottle. L'attore britannico Dan Stevens, che ha lavorato con Wingard nel thriller …
