FAE Technology | ricavi del 2023 in crescita del 56 | 5% e sopra i 60 milioni di euro

FAE Technology, salgono ricavi e marginalità nel 2023 - (Teleborsa) - FAE Technology, società quotata su Euronext Growth Milan e attiva nel design e produzione di soluzioni per il settore dell'elettronica integrata, ha chiuso il 2023 con ricavi pari a 61,7 ...finanza.repubblica

ExaGrid Earns Premier 5-Star Rating in 2024 CRN® Partner Program Guide - ExaGrid Reseller Partner Program chosen due to its commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, and successful channel partnerships (ANSA) ...ansa

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Announces White Label Partnership with MONECO France - RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V:REVO ), (Frankfurt:IJA2 ), (Munich:A2PU92 ) (the RevoluGROUP” or the “Company”)is pleased to announce a strategic White-Label Agreement with the French payment services ...informazione