FAE Technology, ricavi del 2023 in crescita del 56,5% e sopra i 60 milioni di euro (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Gazzaniga. Una crescita costante. FAE Technology, la tech company a capo dell’omonimo gruppo italiano attivo nel settore dell’elettronica, ha comunicato i principali risultati economico-finanziari preliminari individuali e consolidati proforma full-year al 31 dicembre 2023, non sottoposti a revisione contabile. I dati evidenziano una crescita che sfiora il 60%. Nel dettaglio, i ricavi preliminari d’esercizio al 31 dicembre 2023 risultano pari a 61,7 milioni di euro, in crescita del 56,5% rispetto all’esercizio precedente. Il valore della produzione si attesta a 64,8 milioni di euro, in miglioramento del 60,9% rispetto al 2022. Con riferimento alla marginalità di FAE Technology, ...
