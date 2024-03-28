EA Sports FC 24 SBC Leah Williamson Ultimate Birthday Soluzioni Per Riscattare La Carta

EA Sports FC 24 SBC Leah Williamson Ultimate Birthday Soluzioni Per Riscattare La Carta (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Leah Williamson ha ricevuto la Carta speciale Ultimate Birthday per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24. La versione speciale può essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 dell’11 Aprile. Potrete Riscattare la Carta calciatrice inglese che milita nell’Arsenal completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora disponibile in UT 24. Unisciti ai festeggiamenti con Ultimate Birthday, un festival del divertimento durante il quale saranno disponibili oggetti giocatore con aggiornamenti a 5 stelle alle mosse abilità e al piede debole! I doppi aggiornamenti Ultimate Birthday sono tornati e contengono per la ...
