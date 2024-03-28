Dracula | A Love Tale | riprese iniziate per il nuovo film di Luc Besson sui vampiri

(Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Lucin questo momento, e per i quattro mesi successivi, si trova in Finlandia per lavorare alledi: A. Il regista francese del cult Léon (1994), dopo la notizia dello scorso mese sul desiderio di voler girare unsul vampiro più noto di tutti i tempi, ha dichiarato a Collider di trovarsi da poco in Finlandia proprio per ledella sua ultima opera: Ache sarà una rivisitazione del romanzo di Bram Stoker incentrato, però, principalmente sulla storia d’amore. Caleb Landry Jones in Dogman (2023), fonte: Lucky RedIn questa pellicola vedremo Caleb Landry Jones, che ha già lavorato con Lucin Dogman (2023), nei panni del celeberrimo Conte ...

