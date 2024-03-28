Blackburn-Ipswich venerdì 29 marzo 2024 ore 18 | 30 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici

Blackburn-Ipswich (venerdì 29 marzo 2024 ore 18:30): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Alzi la mano chi non ha pensato che quando il neopromosso Ipswich Town ha iniziato a perdere qualche colpo non si sarebbe più ripreso e avrebbe dato addio alla lotta per la promozione diretta. Invece da metà febbraio i Tractor Boys hanno rimesso il turbo vincendo sette partite su otto agganciando, o quasi, la testa InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
