AEW | Willow Nightingale sfiderà Julia Hart per il Titolo TBS a AEW Dynasty

(Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Questa notte a AEW Dynamite, Kris Statlander, Skye Blue, Anna Jay esi sono affrontate sul ring per determinare la sfidante uno alTBS a AEW, show in PPV che si terrà il prossimo 20 aprile a St. Luis. Al termine di un match ricco di colpi di scenaha colpito prima Sky Blue con un Death Valley Driver e successivamente Jay con il Dangerous Babe Bomb ottenendo la vittoria. Death Valley Driver on the Apron!Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@CallMeKrisStat @SkyeByee @AnnaJay @Wrestles pic.twitter.com/ULT6s5xgfR— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 28, 2024 Dopo il match,ha attaccato alle spalleper poi alzare la cintura al cielo e lanciare una sfida a ...

