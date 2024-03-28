AEW | MJF in bilico tra Tony Khan e Triple H | le ultime

(Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) MJF è il volto della AEW. I tanti infortuni lo stanno tenendo lontano dal quadrato e la situazione contrattuale abbastanza ingarbugliata rende il suo status difficile da decifrare. In molti pensano che il giovane statunitense possa essere una sopresa nel weekend di Philly, magari a RAW o addirittura a Wrestlemania, altri asseriscono che continuerà ad essere il fido di. Abbiamo un importante aggiornamento in merito. Lo status Stando ai giornalisti di PWInsider, MJF sta recuperando dagli infortuni. La sensazione è che rinnoverà con la AEW il giorno dopo The Big Business era in quel di Boston per parlare con i piani alti della federazione. Non si sa se pero’ è stato messo nero su bianco.

