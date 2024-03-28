AEW | MJF in bilico tra Tony Khan e Triple H | le ultime

AEW MJF

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
AEW: MJF in bilico tra Tony Khan e Triple H, le ultime (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) MJF è il volto della AEW. I tanti infortuni lo stanno tenendo lontano dal quadrato e la situazione contrattuale abbastanza ingarbugliata rende il suo status difficile da decifrare. In molti pensano che il giovane statunitense possa essere una sopresa nel weekend di Philly, magari a RAW o addirittura a Wrestlemania, altri asseriscono che continuerà ad essere il fido di Tony Khan. Abbiamo un importante aggiornamento in merito. Lo status Stando ai giornalisti di PWInsider, MJF sta recuperando dagli infortuni. La sensazione è che rinnoverà con la AEW il giorno dopo The Big Business era in quel di Boston per parlare con i piani alti della federazione. Non si sa se pero’ è stato messo nero su bianco.
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
  • AEW MJF

    World’s End 2023, questa è stata l’ultima occasione nella quale abbiamo visto MJF in azione in AEW. In quell’occasione il Salt Of The Earth è stato sconfitto da Samoa Joe e ha di conseguenza ... (zonawrestling)

  • AEW MJF

    Tony Khan è stato intervistato da Going Ringside, podcast di WJXT, una stazione televisiva indipendente di Jacksonville, Florida, sede della AEW e della prossima puntata di Dynamite, ... (zonawrestling)

  • AEW MJF

    Il 2023 della AEW si è chiuso con un gran colpo di scena, dopo mesi di giochi mentali, di assalti e soprattutto di tanti interrogativi The Devil ha svelato la sua identità. Sotto la maschera ... (zonawrestling)

AEW's Swerve Strickland Discusses Relationship With WWE Star CM Punk - AEW World Championship #1 contender Swerve Strickland recalls his backstage relationship with now WWE star CM Punk.msn

MJF-WWE Rumor Killer And His Status With AEW - Pwinsider reports that MJF is still working to recover from his multiple injuries and while he is not listed on the AEW roster, the belief is he remains locked into a deal with AEW. He was not at the ...msn

Samoa Joe ha un nuovo n°1 contender per l'AEW World Championship - Durante la puntata di Dynamite di questa notte, il campione mondiale riceve una nuova sfida, che i fan hanno però già visto ...worldwrestling

Video di Tendenza
Video AEW MJF
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.