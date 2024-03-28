AEW | Julia Hart ha il prossimo sfidante al suo titolo TBS

AEW: Julia Hart ha il prossimo sfidante al suo titolo TBS (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Nella puntata del 27 Marzo di AEW Dynamite ha avuto luogo un “no.1 contender match” al titolo TBS. La contesa ha visto opporsi per il sopracitato privilegio quattro atlete della Compagnia, ossia Kris Statlander, Sky Blue, Anna Jay e Willlow Nightingale. Il match ha vissuto di intensi momenti soprattutto nel finale, quando Blue ha colpito Nightingale con la sua manovra conclusiva, la Code Blue, poco prima che Jay mettesse fuori gioco la Statlander. Nell’epilogo di questa contesa Nightingale ha colpito con la Death Valley drop sull’apron ring Sky Blue, ottenendo lo schienamento vincente su Jay con la sua Dangerous Babe Bomb. Commentatore speciale Va segnalato che al tavolo di commento, durante questo match, era seduta la neoassunta dalla AEW Mercedes Monè, la quale è apparsa positivamente impressionata dalla forza e dalla tenacia della vincitrice ...
