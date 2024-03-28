AEW | Julia Hart ha il prossimo sfidante al suo titolo TBS

Willow Nightingale To Challenge Julia Hart For TBS Championship At AEW Dynasty - Willow Nightingale is the number one contender to the TBS Championship. On the March 27 episode of AEW Dynamite, Anna Jay, Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue, and Kris Statlander competed in a four way ...fightful

AEW Dynasty 2024: Two Championship Matches confirmed for April PPV - Scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 21, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, AEW Dynasty will be the inaugural event of its kind for All Elite Wrestling promotion. At present, the match ...mykhel

The Updated 2024 AEW Dynasty Card + New Match Set For AEW Collision - Following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, we now have three matches announced for the 2024 Dynasty pay-per-view event, which takes place on April 21st and airs live on PPV, Bleacher Report, ...ewrestlingnews