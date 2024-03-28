AEW | Dustin Rhodes protagonista a Rampage | la card annunciata ed i risultati – SPOILER

(Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Dopo il commento decisamente poco carino nei confronti di The Rock tramite X (post assalto nei confronti del fratello Cody a Raw),si rituffa nel wrestling lottato in AEW e, dopo un alterco backstage con The Butcher avvenuto ieri notte a Dynamite, è stato confermato che il 55enne tornerà sul ring per il prossimo episodio di, in programma domani, nell’unico match confermato per l’evento al momento. "At 55 years old I'm still as passionate as I have ever been" –.Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@@andycomplains pic.twitter.com/dqr8kgXgQX— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 28, 2024 Lo show del venerdì sera è stato registrato, come spesso accade, dopo la diretta di Dynamite e qui di seguito potrete trovare i ...

Tony Hawk Appears On AEW Dynamite, HOOK/Chris Jericho Storyline Continues, More - And finally, Tony Hawk made an appearance on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, appearing with Darby Allin in a video that saw Hawk promote his Skatepark Project foundation: Pro-Skater Tony Hawk & ...ewrestlingnews

Dustin Rhodes Scheduled to Compete on AEW Rampage on March 29th - His segment was interrupted by The Butcher, where the two exchanged words before setting a match for the upcoming Rampage episode. So far, this is the sole match that has been officially confirmed for ...msn

AEW Rampage & Ring of Honor TV spoilers from Quebec City - Matches for Ring of Honor TV were taped prior to Wednesday's live AEW Dynamite, and the March 29 Rampage was taped after Dynamite in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada at the Centre Videotron. Rampage ...f4wonline