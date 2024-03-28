AEW | Collision multiman | annunciato Trios Match con protagonisti Danielson | Shibata e Castagnoli La card

AEW Collision

AEW: Collision multiman, annunciato Trios Match con protagonisti Danielson, Shibata e Castagnoli. La card (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Durante la serata di ieri, in quel di Dynamite, è stato annunciato che Shibata (uscito sconfitto da un grandissimo Match con Will Ospreay) farà coppia con il Blackpool Conbat Club (rappresentato da Danielson e Castagnoli) in un Trios Match contro Lance Archer ed i Righteous nel prossimo episodio di Collision, che si arricchisce dunque del quarto Match confermato ad oggi per l’evento. Ricordiamo che sempre sabato notte si terrà infatti la prima TNT Championship Open Challenge, indetta dal nuovo campione Adam “Edge” Copeland, oltre agli ultimi due quarti di finale dell’AEW Tag-Team Championship Tournament, con protagonisti, tra gli altri, gli FTR. Ecco qui di seguito la card aggiornata del ...
