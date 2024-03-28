AEW | Al via il torneo per i titoli di coppia della Compagnia

AEW: Al via il torneo per i titoli di coppia della Compagnia (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Nella puntata del 27 Marzo di Dynamite abbiamo assistito all’apertura del torneo per decretare i prossimi campioni di coppia della Compagnia. Questo torneo, che vedrà la finale disputarsi in occasione del prossimo PPV Dynasty il prossimo 20 Aprile, è stato indetto a seguito del ritiro di Sting, precedente campione della divisione insieme a Darby Allin, che ha visto rendere vacanti le cinture tag della Federazione. Nella prima sfida dei quarti di finale gli Young Bucks hanno avuto ragione dei Private Party. Mentre nella seconda tranche dei quarti di finale, Orange Cassidy e Trent Beretta hanno battuto, dopo un sofferto incontro, Matt Taven e Mark Bennet, nonostante i continui sforzi di Roderick Strong all’angolo dei suoi sodali. Il 3 Aprile gli Young Bucks ...
