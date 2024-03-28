Abby Hensel si è sposata

(Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) . La donna è famosa perché lei e sua sorella Brittany sono una delle poche coppie di gemelle siamesi dicefale: hanno in comune tutto il corpo, compreso gli organi interni. Una comanda la parte destra del corpo, l’altra la sinistra. Brittany esono apparse per la prima volta in televisione nel lontano 1996, ospiti al The Oprah Winfrey Show. Da lì a poco vennero contattate per la realizzazione di un documentario sulla loro vita dal titoloAnd Brittany dove hanno avuto l’opportunità di mostrare la loro vita quotidiana. Ora insegnano in una scuola elementare e vivono sempre nel Minnesota e… si è! Lui si chiama Josh Bowling ed è un infermiere veterano dell’esercito. Il fatto sarebbe avvenuto nel 2021, ma la ragazza lo ha reso noto solo qualche mese fa tramite un video su TikTok ...

