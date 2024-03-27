Zendaya al press tour di Challengers cambia colore di capelli | ecco il nuovo penny blonde

Zendaya press

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

Fonte : metropolitanmagazine
Zendaya al press tour di Challengers cambia colore di capelli: ecco il nuovo penny blonde (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Zendaya ha cominciato il press tour del suo ultimo film, Challengers, di Luca Guadagnino, partecipando alla prima del film a Sydney, in Australia. Ma oltre a presentare il nuovo film, ha colto l’occasione per debuttare un nuovo colore di capelli. Zendaya al press tour di Challengers cambia colore di capelli e li trasforma in un penny blonde, biondo ma non troppo L’attrice ha abbandonato il ricco lob castano espresso che abbiamo visto nelle sue ultime due apparizioni (al tennis con il fidanzato Tom Holland e agli Oscar) e ci ha regalato un colore di ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine

Zendaya's Glittering Green Tennis-Themed Bespoke Loewe Gown Is Giving Game, Set And Match - There's a reason why Zendaya is so well-loved by the fashion fraternity. That's because she doesn't just pick couture off the rack; she becomes the ensemble she's in. Styled by Law Roach, the star's ...ndtv

Zendaya brilla in verde, sul vestito c’è la sagoma di un tennista: il significato del look - Dietro gli outfit di Zendaya, infatti, c'è Law Roach, stylist che ha il merito di saper valorizzare al meglio l'attrice in ogni occasione. Dopo i look futuristici e in estetica fambot sfoggiati ...fanpage

Zendaya continues method dressing for Challenger after Dune 2 - Zendaya recently rocked the red carpet at the premiere of her latest movie “Challengers” in Sydney on March 26. She literally ‘served’ in a sparkling green custom-made tennis-themed gown by Jonathan ...emirateswoman

Video di Tendenza
Video Zendaya press
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.