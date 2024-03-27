Zendaya al press tour di Challengers cambia colore di capelli | ecco il nuovo penny blonde

(Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024)ha cominciato ildel suo ultimo film,, di Luca Guadagnino, partecipando alla prima del film a Sydney, in Australia. Ma oltre a presentare ilfilm, ha colto l’occasione per debuttare undialdidie li trasforma in un, biondo ma non troppo L’attrice ha abbandonato il ricco lob castano eso che abbiamo visto nelle sue ultime due apparizioni (al tennis con il fidanzato Tom Holland e agli Oscar) e ci ha regalato undi ...

Zendaya's Glittering Green Tennis-Themed Bespoke Loewe Gown Is Giving Game, Set And Match - There's a reason why Zendaya is so well-loved by the fashion fraternity. That's because she doesn't just pick couture off the rack; she becomes the ensemble she's in. Styled by Law Roach, the star's ...ndtv

Zendaya brilla in verde, sul vestito c’è la sagoma di un tennista: il significato del look - Dietro gli outfit di Zendaya, infatti, c'è Law Roach, stylist che ha il merito di saper valorizzare al meglio l'attrice in ogni occasione. Dopo i look futuristici e in estetica fambot sfoggiati ...fanpage

Zendaya continues method dressing for Challenger after Dune 2 - Zendaya recently rocked the red carpet at the premiere of her latest movie “Challengers” in Sydney on March 26. She literally ‘served’ in a sparkling green custom-made tennis-themed gown by Jonathan ...emirateswoman