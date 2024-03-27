WWE | Vince McMahon citato da CM Punk a RAW? Il backstage avrebbe reagito con indifferenza

WWE Vince

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: Vince McMahon citato da CM Punk a RAW? Il backstage avrebbe reagito con indifferenza (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) CM Punk, Drew McIntyre e Seth Rollins hanno avuto un segmento molto entusiasmante nell’ultimo episodio i RAW. I tre wrestler hanno dato il meglio, comportandosi in maniera molto naturale, esaltando i fan ed elevando maggiormente la loro rivalità. Il Second City Saint, ovviamente, essendo il beniamino di casa si è preso tutta la scena, ma McIntyre e Rollins hanno saputo dargli filo da torcere. In particolare, i fan hanno subito sottolineato il momento in cui CM Punk ha citato indirettamente Vince McMahon, ostracizzato dalla compagnia per via delle recenti (e pesantissime) accuse mosse nei suoi confronti, ma il backstage non sarebbe rimasto particolarmente scosso. Secondo PWInsider, nel dietro le quinte di RAW ci sarebbe stato qualche minuto di ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
  • WWE Vince

    CM Punk ha fatto ritorno sugli schermi confermando la sua presenza a WrestleMania e, dopo il segmento di RAW, ribadisce di farlo nelle vesti di commentatore. Per quanto il siparietto abbia ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Vince

    Vince McMahon è stato accusato di violenza sessuale e traffico di persone in una causa bomba presentata da un’ex dipendente della WWE. Di conseguenza, gli è stato intimato di dimettersi dalla ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Vince

    All’inizio dell’anno, la WWE ha firmato un accordo con Netflix per portare RAW sulla piattaforma a partire dal 2025, facendo compiere un grande passo in avanti alla nuova gestione. Parlando al ... (zonawrestling)

Becky Lynch Gives Further Comment On 'Horrible' Vince McMahon Allegations - Becky Lynch again comments on the allegations against Vince McMahon.fightful

What Was WWE Backstage REACTION When CM Punk Referenced Vince McMahon on Monday Night RAW Find Out - CM Punk is known for throwing exciting punchlines on the mic against his opponents, and the WWE Universe loves him for doing that. Over the years, Punk has also shown a demeanor in which he doesn’t ...msn

Becky Lynch Gives Her Verdict on Under Whose Authority WWE Creatives Was Better Triple H or Vince McMahon - Becky Lynch has seen WWE under the creative control of both Vince McMahon and Triple H. She now has a verdict on who better controlled the WWE Creatives.pinkvilla

Video di Tendenza
Video WWE Vince
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.