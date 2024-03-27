WWE | Ridge Holland si prende una pausa a tempo indeterminato | difficile continuare così

Nel prossimo episodio di NXT, che si terrà domani notte, Ridge Holland sarà presente e parlerà della cocente sconfitta patita contro Shawn Spears, dopo il messaggio criptico dei giorni scorsi ... (zonawrestling)
Shawn Spears ha fatto il suo “nuovo” debutto a NXT Roadblock, puntata speciale dello show giallonero ieri notte, contro un lottatore di quarta generazione. Nonostante l’ex Tye Dillinger abbia ... (zonawrestling)
Come abbiamo assistito nel corso dell’ultimo episodio di SmackDown, i Brawling Brutes non esistono più. Sheamus è assente da molti mesi per infortunio, mentre Ridge Holland e Butch sono ... (zonawrestling)
WWE NXT Results: Dijak Overpowers Shawn Spears, Ridge Holland Makes Shock Announcement - WWE NXT Results: Dijak Overpowers Shawn Spears, Ridge Holland Makes Shock Announcement Jazmyn Nyx tapped out after Thea Hail cornered her with a Kimura Lock. Kiana James, Izzi Dane and Jacy Jayne ...news18
Ridge Holland Takes Indefinite Leave from WWE Wrestling - WWE NXT recently aired a heartfelt announcement from wrestler Ridge Holland concerning his future in the sport. During the broadcast on March 26, Ridge Holland approached the WWE NXT ring to express ...msn
Major Update On Ridge Holland's WWE Status - For those who may have missed last night's episode of NXT, this most recent outing for WWE's developmental brand saw Ridge Holland announce he'll be stepping away from in-ring competition ...whatculture