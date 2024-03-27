WWE | Ridge Holland si prende una pausa a tempo indeterminato | difficile continuare così

WWE Ridge

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: Ridge Holland si prende una pausa a tempo indeterminato, difficile continuare così (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Nel corso degli ultimi anni tanti atleti hanno provato a rivitalizzare la propria carriera “scendendo” ad NXT dal main roster. Per alcuni ha funzionato, per altri la situazione è rimasta invariata al ritorno nel main roster. L’ultimo in ordine di tempo è stato Ridge Holland, che dopo l’infortunio di Sheamus si era ritrovato senza una guida e senza obiettivi a SmackDown. Tuttavia questa breve esperienza ad NXT non è stata finora delle migliori, diverse sconfitte accumulate e poca convinzione sul ring che hanno portato ad un sorprendente annuncio. “Mentalmente non ci sono” Ridge Holland questa notte ha preso la via del quadrato e ha annunciato al pubblico che ha deciso di prendersi una pausa dal ring a tempo ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
  • WWE Ridge

    Nel prossimo episodio di NXT, che si terrà domani notte, Ridge Holland sarà presente e parlerà della cocente sconfitta patita contro Shawn Spears, dopo il messaggio criptico dei giorni scorsi ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Ridge

    Shawn Spears ha fatto il suo “nuovo” debutto a NXT Roadblock, puntata speciale dello show giallonero ieri notte, contro un lottatore di quarta generazione. Nonostante l’ex Tye Dillinger abbia ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Ridge

    Come abbiamo assistito nel corso dell’ultimo episodio di SmackDown, i Brawling Brutes non esistono più. Sheamus è assente da molti mesi per infortunio, mentre Ridge Holland e Butch sono ... (zonawrestling)

WWE NXT Results: Dijak Overpowers Shawn Spears, Ridge Holland Makes Shock Announcement - WWE NXT Results: Dijak Overpowers Shawn Spears, Ridge Holland Makes Shock Announcement Jazmyn Nyx tapped out after Thea Hail cornered her with a Kimura Lock. Kiana James, Izzi Dane and Jacy Jayne ...news18

Ridge Holland Takes Indefinite Leave from WWE Wrestling - WWE NXT recently aired a heartfelt announcement from wrestler Ridge Holland concerning his future in the sport. During the broadcast on March 26, Ridge Holland approached the WWE NXT ring to express ...msn

Major Update On Ridge Holland's WWE Status - For those who may have missed last night's episode of NXT, this most recent outing for WWE's developmental brand saw Ridge Holland announce he'll be stepping away from in-ring competition ...whatculture

Video di Tendenza
Video WWE Ridge
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.