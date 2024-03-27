WWE | Hulk Hogan e Stone Cold a WrestleMania? Le voci non sono del tutto infondate

WWE: Hulk Hogan e Stone Cold a WrestleMania? Le voci non sono del tutto infondate (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) La WWE si sta preparando a WrestleMania XL e la compagnia sembra intenzionata a rendere la quarantesima edizione dello Showcase of the Immortals uno show da ricordare per sempre. Sappiamo già quali saranno i main event delle due serate e le due card stanno definitivamente prendendo forma, ma c’è ancora spazio per le sorprese. Stando agli ultimi report, la WWE starebbe cercando di coinvolgere Stone Cold Steve Austin e Hulk Hogan nelle serate di WrestleMania. Secondo PWInsider, infatti:“Si dice che nell’ultima settimana la WWE abbia parlato con Hulk Hogan per coinvolgerlo in qualche modo durante la settimana di WrestleMania 40. Non si è ancora parlato del suo possibile ruolo o in quale contesto inserirlo.” Sempre secondo il ...
