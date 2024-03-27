WWE | Bron Breakker non la smette di stupire | dirigenza entusiasta di lui

WWE: Bron Breakker non la smette di stupire, dirigenza entusiasta di lui (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Nell’ultima puntata di NXT è andato in scena un interessante tag team match fra gli Alpha Academy rappresentati per l’occasione da Akira Tozawa e Otis e i campioni di coppia di NXT i Wolf Dogs ovvero Baron Corbin e Bron Breakker. Per la cronaca il match è stato vinto dai campioni ma ad attirare l’attenzione è stato proprio Bron Breakker. Bron incanta la dirigenza Bron è già in aria di main roster e per il suo passaggio “a tempo pieno” bisognerà aspettare sicuramente il post-WrestleMania. Sappiamo anche che nella mente della WWE Breakker sarà uno dei pilastri dei prossimi anni e anche l’ultimo video di presentazione fatto a SmackDown fa proprio pensare a questo. Ma ad essere sinceri bisogna dire che con lui la compagnia sta facendo un ...
