WWE | Bron Breakker non la smette di stupire | dirigenza entusiasta di lui

(Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Nell’ultima puntata di NXT è andato in scena un interessante tag team match fra gli Alpha Academy rappresentati per l’occasione da Akira Tozawa e Otis e i campioni di coppia di NXT i Wolf Dogs ovvero Baron Corbin e. Per la cronaca il match è stato vinto dai campioni ma ad attirare l’attenzione è stato proprioincanta laè già in aria di main roster e per il suo passaggio “a tempo pieno” bisognerà aspettare sicuramente il post-WrestleMania. Sappiamo anche che nella mente della WWEsarà uno dei pilastri dei prossimi anni e anche l’ultimo video di presentazione fatto a SmackDown fa proprio pensare a questo. Ma ad essere sinceri bisogna dire che con lui la compagnia sta facendo un ...

Video: WWE's Alpha Academy Tries To Rebound After A 'Hell Of A Match' In NXT Loss - Following their main event loss on last night's "WWE NXT," the members of Alpha Academy shared what is next for the group with WWE WrestleMania 40 looming.wrestlinginc

WWE NXT Hits & Misses (3/26/24) - Welcome to the very first edition of WWE NXT hits and misses. For those wondering, this article provides a recap of the biggest moments and mishaps that went down this week on the White and Gold Brand ...msn

WWE: Niente da fare per Otis e Tozawa, non andranno a Stand&Deliver - Ieri notte ad NXT, gli Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa) si sono giocati la possibilità di accedere al match valido per l'NXT Tag Team Title di Stand&Deliver. Lo scoglio che si è posto loro di front ...zonawrestling