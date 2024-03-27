WWE | A Stand & Deliver sarà Triple Threat match per il North American Title

(Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Ci stiamo avvicinando sempre di più al weekend più importante dell’anno per la WWE, con WrestleMania alle porte, ma ancheper quanto riguarda il roster di NXT. La card dell’evento più importante dell’anno per il roster bianco-oro si sta ormai definendo e questa notte Oba Femi ha scelto II suoi avversari per ilche metterà in palio il titolo nordo che detiene da inizio anno. Una chance meritata La puntata dì questa notte si è aperta con iltra Dijak e Shawn Spears. Un incontro intenso che ha visto trionfare Dijak grazie ad una interferenza di Joe Gacy. L’exchampion si è poi accomodato al tavolo di commento per iltra Josh Briggs e Duke Hudson. Anche questa volta è ...

WWE NXT Results: Natalya Responds To Lola Vice’s Open Challenge, Wolf Dogs Engage in Brawl with Alpha Academy - Lola Vice issued an open challenge to anyone in the locker room, and it just so happened that it was answered by Monday Night Raw Superstar Natalya.news18

WWE NXT Faction Named Host Of Stand And Deliver - A heel faction, who hijacked this past week's NXT show, announced that they will be the show of the NXT Stand and Deliver premium live event.wrestlinginc

Exciting Lineup and Critical Face-Offs Confirmed for Upcoming WWE NXT Episode - Wrestling enthusiasts are on the edge of their seats as WWE NXT prepares to deliver an intense and action-packed edition of NXT Stand and Deliver, set for Saturday, April 6, 2024, at Philadelphia’s ...msn