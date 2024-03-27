WWE | A Stand & Deliver sarà Triple Threat match per il North American Title

WWE: A Stand & Deliver sarà Triple Threat match per il North American Title (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Ci stiamo avvicinando sempre di più al weekend più importante dell’anno per la WWE, con WrestleMania alle porte, ma anche Stand &; Deliver per quanto riguarda il roster di NXT. La card dell’evento più importante dell’anno per il roster bianco-oro si sta ormai definendo e questa notte Oba Femi ha scelto II suoi avversari per il match che metterà in palio il titolo nordAmericano che detiene da inizio anno. Una chance meritata La puntata dì questa notte si è aperta con il match tra Dijak e Shawn Spears. Un incontro intenso che ha visto trionfare Dijak grazie ad una interferenza di Joe Gacy. L’ex North American champion si è poi accomodato al tavolo di commento per il match tra Josh Briggs e Duke Hudson. Anche questa volta è ...
