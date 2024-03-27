WWE | A Stand & Deliver sarà Triple Threat match per il North American Title

È vero fra due settimane sarà ufficialmente il weekend di WrestleMania 40(o XL), ma non dimentichiamoci che nello stesso weekend andrà di scena anche l’evento più importante in casa NXT, ... (zonawrestling)
Anche L’Alpha Academy cerca gloria a NXT e settimana prossima sfiderà i Wolf Dogs, i campioni di coppia, con in palio non i titoli ma una chance per assaltarli. In caso di vittoria, infatti, ... (zonawrestling)
Nel main event dell’ultima puntata di Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch ha sconfitto Nia Jax in un Last Woman Standing Match e dovrebbe aver messo finalmente un punto esclamativo alla storia con ... (zonawrestling)
WWE NXT Results: Natalya Responds To Lola Vice’s Open Challenge, Wolf Dogs Engage in Brawl with Alpha Academy - Lola Vice issued an open challenge to anyone in the locker room, and it just so happened that it was answered by Monday Night Raw Superstar Natalya.news18
WWE NXT Faction Named Host Of Stand And Deliver - A heel faction, who hijacked this past week's NXT show, announced that they will be the show of the NXT Stand and Deliver premium live event.wrestlinginc
Exciting Lineup and Critical Face-Offs Confirmed for Upcoming WWE NXT Episode - Wrestling enthusiasts are on the edge of their seats as WWE NXT prepares to deliver an intense and action-packed edition of NXT Stand and Deliver, set for Saturday, April 6, 2024, at Philadelphia’s ...msn