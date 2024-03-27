Winnie-the-Pooh | Sangue e Miele 2 è un successo | secondo la critica americana

Winnie-the-Pooh: Sangue e Miele 2 è un successo, secondo la critica americana (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Winnie-the-Pooh: Sangue e Miele 2 ha un punteggio del 100% su Rotten Tomatoes, un grande miglioramento rispetto al 3% del primo film considerando che il sequel vanta un budget maggiore rispetto al suo predecessore e nuovi membri del team, tra cui lo sceneggiatore Matthew Leslie. Al suo debutto nel 2023, Winnie-the-Pooh: Sangue e Miele ha ottenuto un mero 3% su Rotten Tomatoes. Sebbene il pubblico abbia apprezzato il film più della critica, anche il loro indice di gradimento è stato un miscuglio al 50%. Tuttavia, Winnie-the-Pooh: Sangue e Miele è diventato un classico di culto quasi istantaneo, diventando un successo inaspettato al botteghino. Scott ...
