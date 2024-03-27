Vivo X Fold 3 e 3 Pro | presentati ufficialmente in Cina

Vivo X Fold 3 e 3 Pro: presentati ufficialmente in Cina (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Vivo X Fold 3 e 3 Pro sbarcano ufficialmente in territorio cinese, scopriamo le peculiarità di questi due pieghevoli L’evoluzione dei dispositivi pieghevoli è in rapida ascesa, e Vivo sta guidando questa rivoluzione con il lancio dei suoi ultimi modelli: il Vivo X Fold 3 e il Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. Questi smartphone rappresentano un salto qualitativo nel mercato dei dispositivi pieghevoli, offrendo un design raffinato e prestazioni di alto livello che sfidano le convenzioni e ridefiniscono le aspettative degli utenti. Vivo X Fold 3: design e display Il Vivo X Fold 3 si distingue per il suo design ultra-sottile e leggero, che stabilisce nuovi standard per il settore. Con uno spessore di ...
