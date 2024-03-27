Un video backstage rivela perché c’è anche Mirko nella copertina di Chi con Perla e Beatrice

Un video backstage rivela perché c’è anche Mirko nella copertina di Chi con Perla e Beatrice (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Una polemica è esplosa online per la presenza di Mirko Brunetti nella copertina di Chi dedicata alla finale del Grande Fratello. Una copertina che ha sempre messo in risalto il vincitore o la vincitrice, il cast fisso di conduttori/opinionisti e tutt’al più il secondo classificato. Ma c’è un video che spiegherebbe tutto. Lo scorso anno, quando a trionfare è stata Nikita Pelizon, la copertina di Chi l’ha conquistata lei, il conduttore, le opinioniste e l’esperta dei social. Quando a vincere è stata Jessica Selassié con lei in prima pagina c’erano il conduttore, le opinioniste e il secondo classificato. Tommaso Zorzi, invece, l’ha condivisa con il secondo e la terza classificata. Vi giuro se lo comparate agli altri vincitori fa ancora più ridere pic.twitter.com/M0eERSMsuR — irene 9% ...
