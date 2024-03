Twilight: il cast riunito all'Epic Cons di Chicago, il "ritratto di famiglia" per testimoniare l'evento - Nikki Reed, Ashley Greene, Kellan Lutz, Jackson Rathbone e Peter Facinelli si sono riuniti domenica, più di 10 anni dopo la première dell'ultimo film di Twilight.movieplayer

Twilight cast REUNION! 'Cullen' Fam Pokes Fun at Character Relationships - The 'Twilight' cast reunites to poke fun at their characters, with Nikki Reed sharing the reunion on TikTok. Along with Nikki, Ashley Greene, Jackson Rathbone, Kellan Lutz and Peter Facinelli take on ...yahoo

Kristen Stewart Jokes She Would’ve Broken Up with Twilight’s Edward Because He Tried to ‘Control’ Bella - On the podcast ‘Not Skinny But Not Fat,' Kristen Stewart reflected on Bella and Edward's relationship in 'Twilight,' and said she would have broken up with Edward because he was too controlling.people