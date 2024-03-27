(Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024)continues to fortify its place in the's spacea newthat's equally contemporary and versatile SINGAPORE, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/Today, international travel and lifestyleintroduces, the latestof's handbags designed for the effortlessly stylish and on-the-go modern woman. To celebrate the all-newand the's evolving's category,tapped esteemed South Korean actress Mun Kaas the face of the newin her first-everfor the. The...

TUMI, Inc.: TUMI DEBUTS WOMEN'S ASRA COLLECTION WITH CAMPAIGN STARRING NEW GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR, MUN KA YOUNG - TUMI continues to fortify its place in the women's space with a new collection that's equally contemporary and versatile SINGAPORE, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, international ...finanznachrichten.de

TUMI DEBUTS WOMEN'S ASRA COLLECTION WITH CAMPAIGN STARRING NEW GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR, MUN KA YOUNG - TUMI continues to fortify its place in the women's space with a new collection that's equally contemporary and versatile ...adnkronos

This Week In Luxury: Fifth Avenue Hotel’s New Era Of Lifestyle And Culture, The Arceau Petite Lune Timepiece By Hermès, And More. - The Fifth Avenue Hotel champions a new era of design, art and food, the Hermès Arceau Petite Lune timepiece is a celestial charm, and more.robbreport.my