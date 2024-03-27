Triumph Trident Triple Tribute | una nuova serie speciale

Triumph Trident

Triumph Trident Triple Tribute: una nuova serie speciale (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) (Adnkronos) – La nuova Triumph Trident Triple Tribute è un’edizione speciale che rende omaggio al glorioso passato nel mondo delle competizioni della Trident.  Una moto che ha scritto la storia racing del Brand Britannico, la Trident ha vinto cinque Tourist Trophy consecutivi all’Isola di Man. La nuova Triumph Trident Triple Tribute si caratterizza per le L'articolo proviene da Webmagazine24. Visualizza tutte le notizie di Webmagazine24 su Google News Nessun post correlato.
Leggi tutta la notizia su webmagazine24

