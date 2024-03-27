(Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) (Adnkronos) - Artist for inaugural episode: Fujii Kaze TOKYO,- Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2024 - NHKis set to produce and airfeaturingese musicians. "" will be an adaptation of the series originated by the American public broadcaster, NPR. Artists perform in an intimate setting with acoustics that match the atmosphere. Audiences around thehave embraced the format, which now attracts superstars such as Taylor Swift and BTS as well as up-and-coming entertainers. With a platform license from NPR, NHKwill introduce viewers toese artists. ...

Tiny Desk Concerts Come to NHK WORLD-JAPAN - With a platform license from NPR, NHK WORLD-JAPAN will introduce viewers to Japanese artists. The inaugural broadcast will feature Fujii Kaze, a performer who has been earning accolades domestically ...adnkronos

Big Sean: Tiny Desk Concert - Most artists who play the Tiny Desk leave behind a small memento to live on the shelves. Big Sean gave us his special Detroit Tigers/J Dilla baseball cap, an item that speaks to who he is as an artist ...lpm

Zen Tiny House Is the Modern Adventurer’s Fully Off-Grid Sanctuary on Wheels - Incredible functionality and a smart off-grid setup turns this apparently modest build into an awesome haven for the modern explorer ...autoevolution