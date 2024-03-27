“This is Spinal Tap” | dopo Elton John nel cast del sequel si aggiungono membri dei Red Hot Chili Peppers e Metallica

“This is Spinal Tap”, dopo Elton John nel cast del sequel si aggiungono membri dei Red Hot Chili Peppers e Metallica (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) This Is Spinal Tap, il cast del sequel del film del quale sono iniziate le riprese a New Orleans, continua ad arricchirsi di grandi nomi. This Is Spinal Tap, il cast del sequel Secondo Deadline, dopo gli annunciati Paul McCartney ed Elton John vedremo in un piccolo cameo anche Lars Urlich dei Metallica e Chad Smith dei Red Hot Chili Peppers. Ritorneranno nelle vesti di protagonisti Michael McKean (David St Hubbins), il regista Rob Reiner (Marty DiBergy), Cristopher Bergs (Nigel Tufnel) ed Harry Shearer (Derek Smals). Il lungometraggio del 1984 è al 64esimo posto della classifica dei 100 film più divertenti secondo il canale Bravo: nel 2002 è ...
