Think-tank tedeschi | Pil della Germania solo a +0 | 1% in 2024

I cinque principali istituti di ricerca economica tedeschi, nel loro rapporto di primavera, hanno rivisto "significativamente al ribasso" le previsioni per l'anno in corso e ora prevedono una ... (quotidiano)
La Russia sta preparando una guerra convenzionale su larga scala contro la Nato. A lanciare l’allarme è l’Institute for the Study of War americano, un think tank strettamente legato alle grandi ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
La visita della presidente del Consiglio Giorgia Meloni a Washington, culminata nell’incontro bilaterale avuto con il presidente statunitense Joe Biden alla Casa Bianca, ha rappresentato una tappa ... (formiche)
Eraring extension to cost taxpayers more than $150m a year, renewable energy group says - Extending the lifespan of NSW’s largest coal-fired power station would cost taxpayers between $120m-$150m a year, a report from a renewable energy Think tank has concluded.theaustralian.au
The US allowed a Gaza ceasefire resolution to pass at the UN. What does that mean for the war - Following several failed attempts over five months of Israel’s devastating war in Gaza, the United Nations Security Council on Monday finally passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.msn
Cleveland Clinic, UH among hospitals not spending enough on community support, says new report - The Clinic’s main campus had a fair share deficit of $212 million, ranking fourth on the Lown Institute’s list of 10 U.S. hospitals doing the worst in community spending.cleveland