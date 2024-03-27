Think-tank tedeschi | Pil della Germania solo a +0 | 1% in 2024

Think-tank tedeschi, Pil della Germania solo a +0,1% in 2024 (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) I cinque principali istituti di ricerca economica tedeschi, nel loro rapporto di primavera, hanno rivisto "significativamente al ribasso" le previsioni per l'anno in corso e ora prevedono una crescita del Pil della Germania solo dello 0,1% mentre la prognosi autunnale era ancora dell'1,3%. Per l'anno prossimo, le previsioni sono rimaste praticamente invariate a più 1,4% (rispetto al 1,5 del precedente rapporto). Lo riferisce un comunicato dell'Istituto di Kiel per l'economia mondiale (IfW). Nell'anno in corso, i consumi privati diventeranno la "principale forza trainante dell'economia", seguiti nel prossimo anno dalle attività commerciali con l'estero, prevedono fra l'altro i cinque istituti. "La produzione economica è attualmente a un livello appena superiore a quello precedente la pandemia. Da allora, la produttività ...
