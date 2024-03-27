The Shrouds | Léa Seydoux spiega perchè ha abbandonato il film di Cronenberg

The Shrouds

The Shrouds, Léa Seydoux spiega perchè ha abbandonato il film di Cronenberg (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) Léa Seydoux ha svelato perché ha abbandonato il nuovo progetto di David Cronenberg, The Shrouds: ha pensato che il fatto che due attori francesi recitassero in inglese “fosse un po’ strano“, dato che anche il protagonista del film, Vincent Cassel, è madrelingua francese. L’attrice è stata poi sostituita da Diane Kruger, senza troppe spiegazioni, poco prima dell’inizio della produzione del film nel maggio dello stesso anno. “Ho amato lavorare con David Cronenberg. Lo adoro. Sono un suo grande fan, ma poi ho pensato che, prima di tutto, ero un po’ stanca. Volevo prendermi una pausa“, ha dichiarato Seydoux a IndieWire quando le è stato chiesto perché non è più legata a “The Shrouds”. “Forse ho pensato che due attori ...
