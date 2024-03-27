The Last of Us 2 | nuovi indizi sulla data d' uscita dei nuovi episodi

Pedro Pascal avrebbe già terminato le riprese di The Last Of Us 2, seconda stagione della serie adattamento del celeberrimo videogioco Naughty Dog: lo comunica, in un post sulla sua pagina Patreon, ... (cinemaserietv)
La serie Apple TV+ con protagonista Jennifer Garner è stata rinnovata per una seconda stagione. Secondo quanto riportato da TVLine, L'ultima cosa che mi ha detto (The Last Thing He Told Me), ... (movieplayer)
Dopo tanti rumor e indiscrezioni, Jyamma Games lo ha confermato: rinviata ufficialmente la data d’uscita di Enotria: The Last Song, per scansare l’arrivo del DLC di Elden Ring Che l’annuncio ... (tuttotek)
Why GameStop (GME) Shares Are Trading Lower Today - Real-time index price for TSX Composite Index (TXCX), along with buy or sell indicators, analysis, charts, historical performance, news and more ...theglobeandmail
Ukraine ramps up spending on homemade weapons to help repel Russia - The effort built up sharply over the Last year as the U.S. and Europe strained to deliver weapons and other aid to Ukraine.latimes
Taylor Swift brought her favorite hat on Bahamas vacation with Travis Kelce — buy yours for $50 - In addition to the chino version of the Polo Ralph Lauren cap she brought to the Bahamas, Swift also owns a corduroy version of the sporty style.pagesix