The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, il consiglio di Noomi Rapace per il reboot Prime Video: "Siate unici" (Di mercoledì 27 marzo 2024) L'interprete originale di Lisbeth Salander, Noomi Rapace, ha condiviso i suoi consigli per il preannunciato reboot televisivo di Amazon. L'interprete originale di Lisbeth Salander nella trilogia Millennium, Noomi Rapace, ha condiviso i suoi consigli per il preannunciato reboot televisivo targato Prime Video. La serie Millennium di Stieg Larsson è stata adattata per la prima volta in una trilogia cinematografica in lingua svedese uscita nel 2009 che include i film Uomini che odiano le donne, La ragazza che giocava con il fuoco e La regina dei castelli di carta. Nel 2020, è stato annunciato l'arrivo di adattamento televisivo di Uomini che odiano le donne (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) ...
