Star di Malcolm Frankie Muniz spiega che non avrebbe mai fatto diventare suo figlio un attore bambino

Il protagonista della sit-com è tornato a parlare della relazione con la star di Lizzie McGuire. Frankie Muniz non parla con la sua ex Hilary Duff da più di vent'anni. L'attore, famoso per il ruolo ... (movieplayer)
NFL Star Malcolm Butler charged with DUI after refusing to take sobriety tests and telling cops 'just take me to jail' - RHODE ISLAND, NEW ENGLAND: Former NFL Star Malcolm Butler was taken into custody over drunk driving in Rhode Island. Butler was arrested by a patrolman who noticed a vehicle was blocking traffic. A ...msn
Frankie Muniz would "never" let his child have a showbiz career - The 38-year-old former child Star - who is best known for having played the title character in the hit Fox sitcom 'Malcolm in the Middle' - insists his experience of the industry was "100 per cent ...home.nzcity.co.nz
Frankie Muniz reveals his net worth, claims he’s set up for life on I’m A Celeb - Frankie Muniz has revealed he’s set up for life from his work as an actor in his teens. Speaking to his Australian camp mates on Channel 10’s I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!, which will air ...news.au